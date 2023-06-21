Terrebonne Sportsman League announces 69th annual Fishing Rodeo

The Terrebonne Sportsman League is excited to announce their 69th annual Fishing Rodeo, taking place on August 4, 5, and 6, 2023.

“We have ben having this rodeo since 1951,” said Larry Jordan, President of the Terrebonne Sportsman League. “We are the oldest organized sportsman league in the entire state of Louisiana, so we are excited to carry on these traditions and get a big turn out.” The Terrebonne Sportsman League was founded in 1946, and has been active in the community ever since.

The upcoming Fishing Rodeo will take place Friday, August 4, Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, 2023. The weigh in station will be located at East Park Recreation Center in Houma, and weigh-in times will be Saturday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m-4:00 p.m. Each category will have a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner:

1st Place: $250 cash prize

2nd Place: $150 cash prize

3rd Place: $75 cash prize

The categories are as follows:

FRESHWATER

Bass

Sac-A-Lait

Perch

Catfish

SHORLINE

Redfish 27″ and under

Redfish over 27″

Speckled Trout

Drum 27″ and under

Sheepshead

Flounder

Sea Cat

Tickets to the Fishing Rodeo will be $30 and will be available throughout the area. For more information about the Terrebonne Sportsman League’s 2023 Fishing Rodeo, please visit the Terrebonne Sportsman League’s Facebook.