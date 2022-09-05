Terrebonne Tennis Complex announces Adult Tennis League

The countdown to fall is here and the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex is excited to announce its Adult Tennis Doubles League is back. The tennis complex will host a social on Thursday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m.

TPTC will provide players with additional information on the fall league, and an opportunity to win prizes, doors prizes, a free league. The men’s doubles league will last for eight weeks, with games taking place every Wednesday, beginning Wednesday, September 14. The eight week women’s doubles will begin on Thursday, September 15, meeting every Thursday.

Those interested in signing up for the Fall 2022 League can contact Kevin Ramirez at (985) 855-2090. For more information on the Terrebonne Parish Tennis Complex, visit their facebook.