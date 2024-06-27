Terrier Tailgate set to support Vandebilt Catholic High School

Mark your calendars for an exciting evening of fun, food, and philanthropy at the Vandebilt Catholic Terrier Tailgate! Scheduled for Friday, September 27, from 6 to 10 p.m., the event will take place at the Brother Alfred Kolb Center. Attendees can look forward to a night filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks, live music, and a silent auction, all while supporting Vandebilt Catholic High School.

Individual tickets are priced at $35, which includes food, beer, and wine. Tickets go on sale starting August 1, and all guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Various sponsorship opportunities are available:

Gold Sponsorship ($2000): Includes 8 guest tickets, a reserved table, event recognition, a month of VCHS marquee recognition, a logo on mobile bidding software, recognition in the football program, individual recognition on VCHS social media, logo recognition in The Paw Print and VCHS publication mailed to over 5000 families.

Includes 8 guest tickets, a reserved table, event recognition, a month of VCHS marquee recognition, a logo on mobile bidding software, recognition in the football program, individual recognition on VCHS social media, logo recognition in The Paw Print and VCHS publication mailed to over 5000 families. Blue Sponsorship ($1500): Includes 8 guest tickets, a reserved table, event recognition, recognition in the football program, group recognition on VCHS social media, sponsor listing in The Paw Print and VCHS publication mailed to over 5000 families.

Includes 8 guest tickets, a reserved table, event recognition, recognition in the football program, group recognition on VCHS social media, sponsor listing in The Paw Print and VCHS publication mailed to over 5000 families. White Sponsorship ($1000): Includes 6 guest tickets, event recognition, group recognition on VCHS social media, sponsor listing in The Paw Print and VCHS publication mailed to over 5000 families.

Stay updated and get more information by following Vandebilt Catholic High School on Facebook at facebook.com/vandebiltcatholichigh or visiting vandebiltcatholic.org. For further details, contact Betsy Breenwood at bbreenwood@vchterriers.org or 985-580-1868.