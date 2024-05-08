TFAE Cajun Food Fest & 5k Run for Excellence to return this Saturday to Houma

“The Run for Excellence is the primary fundraiser for TFAE, with funds used to help local educators fund their programs through grants,” reads a statement from TFAE. “With over $1,700,000 in grants awarded to local educators, TFAE has become a valuable source for Terrebonne’s public schools– funding various projects including google classrooms with Chromebooks. So, come out and join us for good music, great food and the most happening all-inclusive after party!”

The TFAE Cajun Food Fest and 5k Run for Excellence will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in Downtown Houma. The day will kick off with the free Battle of the High School Bands at the Courthouse Square at 4:00 PM, with Food Fest gates and the 5k race beginning shortly after. Everyone is invited to party the night away with Kings of Neon, while enjoying over 35 food booths, a kids corner with a petting zoo, face painting, and more.

CAJUN FOOD FEST AND RUN FOR EXCELLENCE SCHEDULE

Friday, May 10, 2024 4:00-8:00 PM: Pre-Packet pick up at Courthouse Square



Saturday, May 11, 2024 3:00 PM: Race day registration begins 4:00 PM: Battle of the Bands 5:45 PM: Warm up presented by Community Sports Institute 6:00 PM: Race and Festival begins 6:00 PM: Kings of Neon take the stage, Kids Corner opens 7:30 PM: Race awards announced 8:00 PM: Three Wheels: One Winner Trike Bike Race 8:30 PM: Foam party 9:00 PM: Best of the Fest awards 10:00 PM: Close of Festival



“We have almost 300 runners already registered for the race and lots of food vendors ready to go for the event,” said Ashlee Barahona with TFAE. “This is going to be our biggest event yet– our community has been rallying behind our cause and we are really excited to give back to local educators.”

Those interested in participating in the Run for Excellence can register here through Thursday. Day-of registration will be available as well. Food Fest tickets can be purchased here. Race registration includes a race shirt and entry into the Food Fest.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence via Facebook.