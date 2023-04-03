The 2023 Chauvin Folk Art Festival & Blessing of the Fleet Celebration announced!

The Chauvin Sculpture Garden is proud to present their 2023 Chauvin Folk Art Festival and Blessing of the Fleet Celebration! The festival will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5337 Bayouside Drive in Chauvin and will include art, food, drinks, music, ships, and more!

The Festival will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on April 16 with Cajun music, food, and folk art stands for attendees to walk around and enjoy. “We will have about 25 presenting folk artists selling their work and demonstrating their techniques, as well as Cajun music by The Cajun Preserves,” said event organizer Gary LaFleur. “That’s when the celebration really begins!” There will then be the Friends of the CSG (Chauvin Sculpture Garden) Annual Toast at 12:00 p.m., followed by more lively Cajun music. At 12:30 p.m., the magnificent Blessing of the Fleet will pass the gardens. “We have some incredible, huge shrimping boats in Chauvin that you would hardly think could fit in the bayou,” said LaFleur. “They look so beautiful when they are decorated. It is definitely worth seeing.”

At 1:30 p.m., things will kick up as local band Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous take the stage. Finally, 3:00 p.m. will serve as the last call for awesome folk art or a tour of the gardens to close out the day of fun. The event will also offer an art exhibition by the Nicholls Art Students in the gallery, tour of the garden every hour, beautiful bayou scenery, and more.

“The garden got hit very hard by Hurricane Ida,” explained LaFleur. “This is our way of celebrating all the wonderful things that have happened since then in our effort to rebuild.” The Chauvin Folk Art Festival and Blessing of the Fleet is a family-friendly event that is completely free and open to the public. Vietnamese food truck MyFoods will be there, and participants are also encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to the gardens. For more information, please visit Chauvin Sculpture Garden’s Facebook.