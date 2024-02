The 49th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run 5K to be Held March 16

The 49th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run 5k is set to take place on Saturday, March 16, 2024, starting at 3:00 pm at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System.

The Over and Under Tunnel Run is the longest-running 5K race in our community. This race encourages living a healthy lifestyle, and 100% of all proceeds will remain in our community.

Registration is now available online at https://runsignup.com/houmatunnelrun. The registration fee is $25 and includes a dri-fit race t-shirt. Race day registration is also available. The registration is at 3:00, Fun Run at 4:00, and 5k at 4:30, followed by food and drinks, music, and activities for the kids. Cool down after the race with a special beverage in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The mission of the Foundation for Terrebonne General is to support community healthcare and wellness. Therefore, the funds will help Terrebonne General to support the many programs that benefit our community, such as the Community Sports Institute, Sudden Impact Program, NICU assistance for families, blood drives, free cardiac screening events, and the Well and Wise Program.

In expressing our gratitude, we extend a heartfelt thank you to the presenting sponsors of The Over and Under Tunnel Run: Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet, Haydel Family Practice, Haydel Memorial Hospice, and Terrebonne General Health System.

For more information, please call 985.873.4603 or visit tghealthsystem.com/the-foundation/.