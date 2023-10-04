The Alzheimer’s Association invites bayou area residents to join the 2023 Walk To End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bayou Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, October 7 at The Thibodaux Regional Sports (294 Bowie Road) in Thibodaux. Mayor Kevin Clement of Thibodaux will serve as the 2023 Emcee. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Tony Tranchina of Edward Jones and Committee member of The Bayou Walk. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments, and finally end this disease.”

More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Louisiana alone, more than 92,000 people live with the disease, and 203,000 serve as unpaid caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit https://act.alz.org/Bayou or email Eileen Moynihan at efmoynihan@alz.org.