The Blood Center hosts blood drive to help prepare for hurricane season

The Blood Center will be sponsoring a blood drive across Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Parishes until July 21, 2023 to help keep the bayou strong, especially in the midst of hurricane season.

Four lucky donors who give blood before July 21, 2023 will be entered to win a free Hurricane Prep Package. Each Prep Package contains a 3,500 watt portable generator, a mini fridge, and a 5,000 BTU air conditioner.

The Blood Center is the provider of blood products for the Thibodaux Regional Health System, and donating blood can help save local lives. To find blood drive locations and schedules, please click here. Appointments are requested, but walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information, please visit the Blood Center Facebook or website.