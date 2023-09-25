The City of Thibodaux to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

The City of Thibodaux will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Warren J. Harang Auditorium from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. to help keep the community clean and safe!

It is very important to dispose of hazardous waste properly to ensure local safety– common hazardous waste includes any home product labeled: Toxic, Poison, Corrosive, Flammable, Combustible or Irritant. If you have items with these labels and are ready to dispose of them, please bring them to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. Be advised:

No electronic items will be accepted.

How to prepare materials: Seal the hazardous materials in the original container (wrap glass bottles in cloth, newspaper, or packaging material to prevent breakage). Place the material in a cardboard box, then place the item in the trunk or bed of a truck. Keep all materials away from passengers.

For more information, please visit the City of Thibodaux Municipal Government Facebook, website, or call (985) 448-5852 with further questions.