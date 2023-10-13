The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana to partner with Rougarou Fest for interactive learning series

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL) will be partnering with the Rougarou Fest to host an interactive learning series, “Restoration on the Half Shelf,” for anyone looking to educate themselves further on the land loss crisis in coastal Louisiana.

“Restoration on the Half Shell” presents relevant, timely information that can benefit a wide array of attendees from many backgrounds including community members, artist, scientists, policy-makers, planners, business interests, landowners, students and YOU,” reads the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana’s official website.

As part of CRCL’s partnership with the Rougarou Fest, organizers will highlight CRCL’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program through art and an information station, the Coastal 101 presentation, an update on CRCL’s programs and an engaging community panel discussion with our partners. Their events during the Fest will be as follows:

Coastal 101: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.-The Atchafalaya Narrative Stage

Night of the Living Shoreline: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.- The Atchafalaya Narrative Stage– Lanor Curole from the United Houma Nation will moderate this panel featuring organizations including Restore or Retreat, National Wildlife Foundation, International Crane Foundation, and more, who are working together to combat Louisiana's land loss crisis.

Coastal 101: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.-The Atchafalaya Narrative Stage

Interested parties may register for the panels here. For more information, please visit the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana’s Facebook or website.