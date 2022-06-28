The Crescent Circus to make appearance at TPL!

Terrebonne Parish Library System is excited to announce The Crescent Circus will make an appearance at its Summer Reading Program on Thursday, June 30. A family friendly circus and magic show will be held at TPLs Main Branch at 10 a.m., and at its North Branch at 2 p.m.

According to their website, The Crescent Circus features husband-wife duo, Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun, who fuse their expertise in magic and circus arts respectively to deliver a one-of-kind experience on stage. The duo got their start in the Crescent City, and have entertained corporate and collegiate audiences across the country and even overseas. Their original stage work has earned them six international titles, performances at London’s prestigious Magic Circle Theater and an appearance on The Tonight Show.

TPL invites you to stop by and witness a magical performance full of wonder and excitement. For more information, visit the TPL Facebook page.