The Fletcher Foundation presents third annual Kentucky Derby Party

It’s time to put on your Sunday best and head to the races! The Fletcher Foundation is excited to present their third annual Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

“This is one of our premiere fundraisers, and all the money raised goes towards student scholarships,” explained Director of Job Placement and Kentucky Derby Party Chair Janel Ricca. “So it is one of our most important events of the year. It is a really fun party where we dress up, watch the race live, have elegant, derby-themed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, and more. We are just looking for people to come out and have a great time with us, but also know that their money is going towards a great cause.” There will also be a silent and live auction at the event, a raffle, an open bar, bourbon tasting, live music by Devin McCarty, a hat contest, and a portrait station.

Attendees may purchase tickets up until May 5, 2023 online for $100 per person or $175 per couple. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of, but the rate for couples will raise to $200. If you are interested in becoming a ‘Front Runner,’ ‘Stallion,’ ‘Thoroughbred,’ ‘Rose,’ or ‘Mint Julep’ sponsor for the event, please click here for a downloadable form. For more information, please contact Janel Ricca at janel.ricca@fletcher.edu or call (985) 448-7906.