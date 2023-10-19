The French Food Festival is returning to Larose next week!

The French Food Festival will come to the Larose Civic Center from October 25-27, 2023!

Come out and enjoy Cajun food, live music, carnival rides, and more. The schedule will run as follows:

Wednesday, October 23, and Thursday, October 24, 202 3 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Art Show Registration, Art Class Registration at Bouvier Foyer

3 Friday, October 25, 2023 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Art Show Registration, Art Class Registration at Bouvier Foyer 4:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Exhibit Opens, Food Booths Open 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Live music by Gordon Bradberry Band 7:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m: Opening Ceremonies 7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m: Live music by B Street Bunny 8:30 p.m: Festival Royalty Crowning/Auction (Miss, Teen, Jr. Grand Marshall) 10:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m: Live music by Dream Junkies

Saturday, October 26, 2023 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Exhibit open 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Art Class, Ages 9-17 11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m: Food booths open 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m: Performances by LCO Band 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m: Live music by Amanda Shaw 2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Art Class, ages 18+, Cajun Burger Eating Contest (Main Stage) 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m: Live music by Ryan Foret 4:30 p.m: Daynce Contest 5:30 p.m: Festivals Royalty Crowning/Auction 6:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m: Live music by Powerhouse 10:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m: Live music by Shorts in December

Sunday, October 27, 2023 9:45 a.m: Fair worker’s Mass in the LCC Gym 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m: Live music by Waylon Thibodeaux 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m: Foot booths open 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m: Festival Royalty Grand March under the Pavilion 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Exhibit open 11:30 a.m: Performance by Alstarz Cheerleading 1:30 p.m: Kids Costume Contest (0-4, 5-9, 10+) 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Live music by Don Rich 5:45 p.m: Drawing for raffle



The French Food Festival will serve all your Cajun favorites, including a menu of jambalaya, pastalaya, seafood gumbo, red beans and sausage, white beans, fried fish and shrimp, shrimp boulettes, crawfish pies, meat pies, alligator sauce piquante, crab cakes, pistolettes, crawfish stuffed potatoes, crawfish nachos, crawfish etoufee, seafood bread bowl, crawfish fettuccine, gratons, grillades, boucherie burgers, po’boys, chicken wings, boudin balls, shrimp fajitas, and cajun curly potatoes, and also chicken nuggets, burgers, hot dogs, nachos, cheese sticks fries, funnel cakes, slushes, sweets, wine, beer, and more.

For more information about the French Food Festival, please visit their official Facebook, or call (985) 693-7355.