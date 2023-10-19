The French Food Festival is returning to Larose next week!

SVU Detectives Arrest Houma Man on Third-Degree Rape ChargesOctober 19, 2023
The French Food Festival will come to the Larose Civic Center from October 25-27, 2023!
Come out and enjoy Cajun food, live music, carnival rides, and more. The schedule will run as follows:
- Wednesday, October 23, and Thursday, October 24, 2023
- 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Art Show Registration, Art Class Registration at Bouvier Foyer
- Friday, October 25, 2023
- 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Art Show Registration, Art Class Registration at Bouvier Foyer
- 4:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Exhibit Opens, Food Booths Open
- 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m: Live music by Gordon Bradberry Band
- 7:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m: Opening Ceremonies
- 7:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m: Live music by B Street Bunny
- 8:30 p.m: Festival Royalty Crowning/Auction (Miss, Teen, Jr. Grand Marshall)
- 10:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m: Live music by Dream Junkies
- Saturday, October 26, 2023
- 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Exhibit open
- 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Art Class, Ages 9-17
- 11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m: Food booths open
- 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m: Performances by LCO Band
- 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m: Live music by Amanda Shaw
- 2:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Art Class, ages 18+, Cajun Burger Eating Contest (Main Stage)
- 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m: Live music by Ryan Foret
- 4:30 p.m: Daynce Contest
- 5:30 p.m: Festivals Royalty Crowning/Auction
- 6:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m: Live music by Powerhouse
- 10:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m: Live music by Shorts in December
- Sunday, October 27, 2023
- 9:45 a.m: Fair worker’s Mass in the LCC Gym
- 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m: Live music by Waylon Thibodeaux
- 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m: Foot booths open
- 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m: Festival Royalty Grand March under the Pavilion
- 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m: Les Artistes du Bayou Exhibit open
- 11:30 a.m: Performance by Alstarz Cheerleading
- 1:30 p.m: Kids Costume Contest (0-4, 5-9, 10+)
- 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m: Live music by Don Rich
- 5:45 p.m: Drawing for raffle
The French Food Festival will serve all your Cajun favorites, including a menu of jambalaya, pastalaya, seafood gumbo, red beans and sausage, white beans, fried fish and shrimp, shrimp boulettes, crawfish pies, meat pies, alligator sauce piquante, crab cakes, pistolettes, crawfish stuffed potatoes, crawfish nachos, crawfish etoufee, seafood bread bowl, crawfish fettuccine, gratons, grillades, boucherie burgers, po’boys, chicken wings, boudin balls, shrimp fajitas, and cajun curly potatoes, and also chicken nuggets, burgers, hot dogs, nachos, cheese sticks fries, funnel cakes, slushes, sweets, wine, beer, and more.
For more information about the French Food Festival, please visit their official Facebook, or call (985) 693-7355.