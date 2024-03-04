The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library invite readers to their Inventory Reduction Sale

The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library are hosting an Inventory Reduction Sale on March 8-10, 2024 at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive.

The sale will be open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Items will be priced at $5 a bag, provided by the organization. Cash and card accepted.

Shop our limited inventory of books, plenty of audiobooks, and DVDs. Please keep in mind that the Friends have not been able to accept and sort donations due to space limitations at the Main Library from Hurricane Ida repairs.