Governor’s Office to host Back To School Community Fair in Houma, other Louisiana cities

The Governor’s Office of Community Programs presents their Back To School Community Fairs across the state of Louisiana.
These back to school fairs will provide free school supplies to those in need before the 2023-2024 school year starts. Read below to find out the locations, times, and dates that each fair will take place.
- MONROE: Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the New Saint James Baptist Church, 1010 Richwood Rd. 1.
- HOUMA: Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Library, 151 Library Drive.
- BOGALUSA: Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Washington Community Center, 2807 S. Columbia Street.
- ST. MARTINVILLE: Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at J’s Cuttin’ Above the Rest, 809 Main Street.