The Haven announces date for Spring Gala

The Haven’s annual “Home Is Where the Heart Is” Spring Gala presented by Thibodaux Regional Health System will take place on Saturday, March 25 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This year’s entertainment will be performed by local band, the Canebreaker’s. Guests can enjoy cuisine from local restaurants, partake in live and silent auctions, including the much-celebrated Gourmet-to-Go, bid on raffles, and much more.

The gala is the agency’s largest fundraising initiative and is essential to maintaining the shelter’s daily operations. With the funds from the 2022 event, The Haven was able to assist nearly 500 families escape the effects of dating domestic, sexual and family violence.

Tickets are on sale now online. Event tickets are $65/person and reserved tables start at $1,000. Sponsorships are available by calling the agency at 985-346-3960.

The Haven is a non-profit organization established in 1993. Since then, the organization has been providing safety, advocacy, crisis response, and education to survivors of sexual assault and domestic, dating, and family violence. The agency serves women and children in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Assumption parishes.