The Haven “Home is Where the Heart Is” Spring Gala Set For Saturday, March 23

The Haven’s annual “Home is Where the Heart Is” Spring Gala, presented by Thibodaux Regional Health System, will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 6:30 pm at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma. Save the date because you won’t want to miss this special event that helps to raise awareness and funds in support of victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Guests can enjoy cuisine from local restaurants and chefs, participate in the silent and live auctions featuring hundreds of items, including the infamous “Gourmet-to-Go” which offers delicious homemade delicacies, take part in raffles, and much more.

Entertainment will be performed by local favorite, the CaneBreakers. The band’s lineup includes a variety of music from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

The Spring Gala is The Haven’s largest fundraising initiative and is essential to maintaining the shelter’s daily operations. “Donations to our annual Spring Gala are not just donations, they are an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of women and children affected by family violence,” said Julie Pellegrin, Executive Director of The Haven. “Funds raised from the Gala allow approximately 500 families to receive critical often lifesaving services including shelter, housing, counseling, and legal support.“

Tickets are $75 per person or $1,000 for a reserved table and can be purchased at www.havenhelps.org or http://bidpal.net/havengala24. Sponsorships are available by calling 985-872-0757.

About the Haven

The Haven, founded in 1993 has been providing safety, advocacy, crisis response, and education to survivors of sexual assault and domestic, dating and family violence. The mission of The Haven is to empower survivors of family violence and sexual assault to live safe, independent, and violence-free lives. The Haven is dedicated to breaking the cycle of violence by changing attitudes and beliefs for all people to live free from the threat of violence.

Last year, The Haven provided a safe home and shelter for 150 families fleeing from domestic violence in their homes. The agency answered 1,132 calls on the crisis hotline from persons seeking services related to domestic violence and sexual assault. In the same period, the agency provided non-residential support services to 513 men, women, and children including counseling, advocacy, transportation, and crisis intervention. These much-needed services could not exist without the generosity of our donors and supporters.