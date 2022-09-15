The Haven to host 6th Annual Regional Trauma Institute

The Haven will host its 6th Annual Regional Trauma Institute on Thursday, September 22. This year’s theme is “Restoring Hope”, a phrase organizers chose to encourage members of the community to reflect on how they can return hope to themselves, the families you work with, and communities in which work, live, and play.

The event will kick off with breakfast at 7:45 a.m., followed by a series of workshops led by Dr. Andrea Espinoza, Jasmine Alexander, Jennifer Folse, Sheri Eastridge, Valerie Cooper, Dr. Kenneth Cruze, and many more. Throughout the day guests will learn more about the principles of addiction treatment, promoting community wellness from a multicultural framework, and more. “The Regional Trauma Institute is back, and this a great opportunity to network with other professionals and restore hope to families,” reads a statement from The Haven.

Registration for the event is $25 per person and includes breakfast and lunch. Tickets to the event are available to purchase until Wednesday, September 21. The 2022 Regional Trauma Institute will take place at the BP Learning Center, located at 1597 Highway 311.

The Haven is a non-profit organization, dedicated to providing services to adults and children who are survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish. The Havens’ mission is to empower survivors to live safe, independent and violence free lives. For more information on the Haven and its contributions to the community, visit their website at www.havenhelps.org.