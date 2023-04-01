The Helio Foundation announces all-new Louisiana Blackberry Festival

The Helio Foundation is proud to present Houma’s newest event– The Louisiana Blackberry Festival! The family-friendly day of fun will take place Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (end time potentially to be expanded) in the Houma Heights Cultural District under the twin spans.

“The money that we raise will be put right back into the cultural district,” said Board President of the Helio Foundation and Director of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center Jonathan Foret. “We are hoping to raise funds and work with Terrebonne Parish to build Houma’s first dog park and a kayak launch under the bridge, in order to promote more community fun downtown. We are excited to raise money to continuously improve Houma.” The MacDonnell Children’s Home will be at the event providing activities for kids, and the Houma Shrine Club will be providing food, both of which are also partnering with the Helio Foundation to sponsor the event.

The Louisiana Blackberry Festival will also of course be providing attendees with fun blackberry themed food, drinks, products, and more! “Our Louisiana Blackberry Festival is coinciding with the time of the year that blackberries are ripe and ready to be picked,” said Foret. “So of course we will have some great blackberry products!” There will be fresh blackberries for sale, blackberry dumplings, a blackberry jam and jelly competition, a speciality blackberry cocktail, and more.

The all-new Louisiana Blackberry Festival in Houma is completely free and open to the public, with food, drink, and activity tickets available for purchase. Come out and enjoy some family-fun in support of the Houma Heights Cultural District! For more information, please visit the Louisiana Blackberry Festival Facebook.