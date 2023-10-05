The Houma Pumpkin Patch will open for two weekends this October!

The Houma Pumpkin Patch will open for two weekends in celebration of the fall season and Halloween! Come out to 1916 Hwy 311 in Schriever on October 21-22 and 28-29, 2023, for some fun fall activities.

“The Houma Pumpkin Patch is a family event hosted by Living Word Church in Schriever,” reads the official Houma Pumpkin Patch website. “The Patch began with one goal: to support missions and ministries by offering good fun to the community. In 2023, we’ll be open for two weekends so that you can come celebrate with us and enjoy the start of the Fall season. Come out and enjoy fun activities and great food. See you at the Patch!”

The Houma Pumpkin Patch will include hayrides, a life-sized corn maze, free games, a petting zoo courtesy of Cheramie Farms, LLC, and a corn pit. There will also be beignets, burgers, hot dogs, jambalaya, hot dogs, fried chicken, and more for everyone to enjoy.

The Houma Pumpkin Patch open weekends will also feature a Pumpkin Dash 5k and 1/2 Mile Fun Run the first weekend, and a Patch Cook Off and silent auction the second weekend. Register for the Pumpkin Dash here, and register for the Patch Cook Off here.

For more information about the 2023 Houma Pumpkin Patch, please visit their website.