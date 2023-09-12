The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band announces annual Pops Concert

September 12, 2023

The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band invites everyone to their upcoming Pops Concert at the Regional Military Museum on Sunday, September 17, 2023 beginning at 3:00 p.m.!


“This is our annual Pops Concert where we play pop-culture songs from Chicago, Barry Manilow, John Williams, Journey, 50’s Time Capsule song, and even more,” explained Chairwoman Denise LeCompte. “We call this our toe-tapping concert! The songs will be things you hear on the radio, in movies, on tv, and online. It’s such a fun concert, and we have extra fun performing it knowing that people will be having a great time.”

Admission to the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band Pops Concert is $10 at the door, with all proceeds going to benefit the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band and the Regional Military Museum. For more information, or if you are interested in joining the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band, please visit their Facebook or website. Come crank it up and have some fun at this great concert!

