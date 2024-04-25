The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band to celebrate 40th Anniversary with special concert

The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band is excited to celebrate 40 years of bringing music to the community!

The Houma-Terrebonne Community Band was formed in March of 1984 with only five members, and has since grown to over 40 members, ranging from ages 16-retired. The group has performed over 300 times, including regular concerts at the Regional Military Museum, the historic district of downtown Houma, the Houma Civic Center, and the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Annual performances include an Anniversary Concert, a Spring Concert, Patriotic Concert, and Christmas Concert. The goal is to play for the enjoyment of the members and to serve the community.

The local musical group will celebrate with a special 40th Anniversary Concert on June 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma, with both the Stage and Concert Band performing. Tickets are $25, which includes a meal. Click here for ticket information, and here for sponsorship information.

“It feels great that despite COVID-19, Ida, and all the challenges we have faced, our band is still going strong and we are celebrating 40 years,” said Denise LeCompte, Chairwoman of the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band. “We have lots of familiar and new faces, and we are ecstatic for this milestone. Having a community band for this long is a big accomplishment, and we can’t wait to have our upcoming Anniversary Concert.”

In preparation for their 40th Anniversary Concert, the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band is opening their ranks and inviting new members to join! Anyone ages 16 and up who can read music is welcome to join. If you don’t own an instrument, special arrangements can be made. If you are interested in joining, either email info@htcb.org or come out to the first rehearsal on April 30, 2024 at 7:00 PM at Southdown Stadium.

For more information, please visit the Houma Terrebonne Community Band Facebook or website.