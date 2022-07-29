The International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo is in full swing

Local law firms donate ballistics vests to TPSOJuly 29, 2022
Governor’s Office of Community Programs to host Back to School Community Fair in HoumaJuly 29, 2022
Established in 1928, the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo is the oldest fishing tournament in the United States. Held the last weekend of July, the rodeo is in full swing. Take a look at this weekend’s schedule, and check out their website
for more information and to view the official rules.
Friday, July 29, 2022
- 11 a.m. – Pavilion opens to public – registration, food, merchandise, educational booths
- 11 a.m. – Scales open at Grand Isle Marina
- 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. Registration for children’s crab races
- 2 p.m. – Children’s crab races at pavilion
- 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. – DJ Phrozen
- 8 p.m. – Scales close at weigh station
Saturday, July 30
- 11 a.m.- Pavilion opens to public – registration, food, merchandise, educational booths
- 11 a.m. – Scales open at Grand Isle Marina
- 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Registration for children’s crab races
- 2 p.m. – Children’s crab races at pavilion
- 4 p.m. – Children’s awards under pavilion
- 6 p.m. – Scales close at weigh station
- 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. DJ Phrozen
- 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Rodeo awards & grand prize drawing for Blazer Bay Boat, Mercury Motor, and Sport Trail trailer
Registration tickets and merchandise are available for purchase daily at the Pavilion.