The Judah Exhibition on showcase in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Library System invites you to explore the art of African American history and culture by visiting the Judah Exhibition Display at the North Library Branch.

The Judah Exhibition was founded in 2016 by Christina Christyle, it includes art dedicated to black history, culture, and identity. Christyle’s display visually documents black history through the media of large wood burnings. The exhibition is engaging and educational, and sparks conversations to further expand the knowledge of black culture and history. The organization partners with museums, universities, and galleries on relevant and important projects. The exhibition first made an appearance in Terrebonne Parish at the Finding Our Roots African American Museum in April 2016.

The display will be available at the Terrebonne Parish North Library Branch, located at 4130 W. Park Ave in Gray, from August 1 – August 31.