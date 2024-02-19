The Kiwanis Club of Thibodaux to bring back Breakfast with the Bunny this March

The Kiwanis Club of Thibodaux has announced their 2024 Breakfast with the Bunny event on Saturday, March 23. Kids and families of all ages are invited to join the Easter fun!

“The Thibodaux Kiwanis Breakfast with the Bunny has been happening for over 40 years and has always been a Community Give Back event,” explained Rebekah Richoux-Quinn, President of the Kiwanis Club of Thibodaux. “We do this event not in an effort to raise money for the club, but as a way to provide a fun event for families to enjoy.”

The Breakfast with the Bunny will be held from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. in the St. Joseph Elementary School Cafeteria, and will serve pancakes, hash browns, sausage, milk, juice, and Starbucks coffee. Families are also encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets for the Easter egg hunt and a camera to take photos with the Easter bunny! Tickets are $8.00, sold only any the door. Breakfast with the Bunny is sponsored by DDG and Sealevel Construction.

For more information about Breakfast with the Bunny, please visit the Kiwanis Club of Thibodaux’s Facebook page.