The Lafourche Parish Library System is ready to celebrate this holiday season! From concerts to crafts, dinosaurs to Mrs. Claus, there is something for everybody this December at the library!

The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who to visit Thibodaux library: Stop in at the Thibodaux Branch Library’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” story hour at 11:15 a.m. on December 21 for special appearances by the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. Don’t forget your cameras for photos with these holiday celebrities at the library, 705 W. Fifth Street.

Johnette Downing to perform at Lafourche library branches: Louisiana musician and children’s author Johnette Downing will perform in a festive holiday concert featuring her two Louisiana holidays books, Bonfires on the Levee: A Louisiana Christmas Tradition and Mademoiselle Grand Doigts: A Cajun New Year’s Eve Tradition. Enjoy a Cajun Christmas-themed performance at 9:15 a.m. on December 17 at the Thibodaux Branch Library, 705 W. Fifth Street, and at 12 p.m. on December 17 at the Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue.

Celebrate the holidays with Lady Chops and Amanda Roberts: Percussionist Elizabeth Vidos (AKA Lady Chops) and Amanda Roberts are joining together for a festive Dulcimer and Drums Christmas concert in Lafourche this December. Elizabeth Vidos, who performed off-Broadway with Stomp for 10 years, joins Roberts, winner of the 2017 National Dulcimer Championship for this performance. The hammered dulcimer is a percussion-stringed instrument played with handheld hammers. Don’t miss this festive event.

This performance, a program of the Lafourche Parish Public Library, will be held at the following partner locations:

205 W. 79 Street: Tuesday, December 20, 10 a.m. Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2:00 pm

Dinosaurs to roam Lafourche in December

The Lafourche Parish Public Library is bringing the Jurassic experience home to Lafourche soon. The Dinosaur Experience will bring walking, roaring, trained “dinosaurs” to life in a fun and educational outing for the whole family in December. The Dinosaur Experience will be held on December 28 at the following locations:

• Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W. 79th Street: 9:30 a.m.

• Lockport Recreation Center, 5610 La. 1: 12:30 p.m.

• Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium, 310 N. Canal Blvd., Thibodaux: 3:30 p.m.

Take photos with Mrs. Claus at the library: Stop in at the Lafourche Parish Public Library for photo ops and more with Mrs. Claus in December.

Choctaw Branch Library: Spend an afternoon with Mrs. Claus when she makes a special appearance to read her favorite holiday stories at 1 p.m. on December 19 at the Choctaw Branch Library, 1887 Choctaw Road. Sing Christmas carols, make a simple craft, and enjoy snacks. Have your phone or camera ready for a selfie with Mrs. Claus.

Larose Branch Library: Mrs. Claus will make a pre-holiday visit to the Larose Branch Library, 305 W. Fifth Street, to take part in a holiday-themed story hour at 1 p.m. on December 15. Don’t forget your camera for photos.

Lockport Branch Library: Stop by the Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue, to have your photo taken with Mrs. Claus from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on December 8.

Raceland Branch Library: Sing, play, dance, and enjoy the fun of reading at a special story hour featuring guest reader Mrs. Claus when she visits the Raceland Branch Library, 177 Recreation Drive, at 11 a.m. on December 13. Photo ops available.