The Louisiana Blackberry Festival announces music and vendor line ups

Shooting in downtown Houma leaves one injured
May 14, 2023

Get ready for a berry good time! The all-new Louisiana Blackberry Festival has announced their vendors and musical line up for their upcoming event. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Houma Heights Cultural District Park.

MUSICAL LINE UP


  • We and Mrs. Jones: 11:00 a.m.
  • MJ Dardar and Jerry Martin: 1:00 p.m.
  • The Bayouside Ramblers: 3:00 p.m.

VENDOR LINE UP

  • Nicole Rose Creations
  • Honey’s Hobby Creations
  • Treasure Stop 1
  • Nicol’s Wreath Creations
  • T’s Uniques
  • Petit Caillou Creations LLC
  • Petals and Puddles Boutique
  • Madame Cobb’s Creations
  • Heavenly Helpings
  • Creations by Tarra
  • Virginia’s Homestyle Crafts
  • Nola Botanical Tea
  • Be Enchanted by Telia
  • Rhoda’s Hairbows
  • The Bee Commander
  • Lucky 7’s Krafty Korner
  • Cajunbeauty Jewelry
  • Cajun @ Art
  • Ann Martin
  • Ohana Candles
  • Chantee’s Crafty Corner
  • Acadian Bayou Shoppe
  • Mar-Bear Publishing
  • Luxe Permanent Jewelry
  • Ceaux’s Catering
  • Bear Wood

For more information about the upcoming Blackberry Festival, please visit their Facebook page or click here. Come out and enjoy homemade items, live music, and delicious blackberry-themed goods!

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

May 12, 2023

Explore Houma presents new-and-improved Bayou Arts Fest!

Read more