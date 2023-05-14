The Louisiana Blackberry Festival announces music and vendor line ups

Shooting in downtown Houma leaves one injuredMay 14, 2023
Get ready for a berry good time! The all-new Louisiana Blackberry Festival has announced their vendors and musical line up for their upcoming event. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Houma Heights Cultural District Park.
MUSICAL LINE UP
- We and Mrs. Jones: 11:00 a.m.
- MJ Dardar and Jerry Martin: 1:00 p.m.
- The Bayouside Ramblers: 3:00 p.m.
VENDOR LINE UP
- Nicole Rose Creations
- Honey’s Hobby Creations
- Treasure Stop 1
- Nicol’s Wreath Creations
- T’s Uniques
- Petit Caillou Creations LLC
- Petals and Puddles Boutique
- Madame Cobb’s Creations
- Heavenly Helpings
- Creations by Tarra
- Virginia’s Homestyle Crafts
- Nola Botanical Tea
- Be Enchanted by Telia
- Rhoda’s Hairbows
- The Bee Commander
- Lucky 7’s Krafty Korner
- Cajunbeauty Jewelry
- Cajun @ Art
- Ann Martin
- Ohana Candles
- Chantee’s Crafty Corner
- Acadian Bayou Shoppe
- Mar-Bear Publishing
- Luxe Permanent Jewelry
- Ceaux’s Catering
- Bear Wood
For more information about the upcoming Blackberry Festival, please visit their Facebook page or click here. Come out and enjoy homemade items, live music, and delicious blackberry-themed goods!