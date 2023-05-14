The Louisiana Blackberry Festival announces music and vendor line ups

Get ready for a berry good time! The all-new Louisiana Blackberry Festival has announced their vendors and musical line up for their upcoming event. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Houma Heights Cultural District Park.

MUSICAL LINE UP

We and Mrs. Jones: 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. MJ Dardar and Jerry Martin: 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. The Bayouside Ramblers: 3:00 p.m.

VENDOR LINE UP

Nicole Rose Creations

Honey’s Hobby Creations

Treasure Stop 1

Nicol’s Wreath Creations

T’s Uniques

Petit Caillou Creations LLC

Petals and Puddles Boutique

Madame Cobb’s Creations

Heavenly Helpings

Creations by Tarra

Virginia’s Homestyle Crafts

Nola Botanical Tea

Be Enchanted by Telia

Rhoda’s Hairbows

The Bee Commander

Lucky 7’s Krafty Korner

Cajunbeauty Jewelry

Cajun @ Art

Ann Martin

Ohana Candles

Chantee’s Crafty Corner

Acadian Bayou Shoppe

Mar-Bear Publishing

Luxe Permanent Jewelry

Ceaux’s Catering

Bear Wood

For more information about the upcoming Blackberry Festival, please visit their Facebook page or click here. Come out and enjoy homemade items, live music, and delicious blackberry-themed goods!