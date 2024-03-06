The Regional Military Museum proudly presents their 2nd Annual Vietnam Era Veteran Appreciation Day

The Regional Military Museum invites all Vietnam Era Veterans and their families to their 2nd Annual Vietnam Era Veteran Appreciation Day on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

“We had our first Vietnam Era Veteran Appreciation Day last year, and it was such a success honoring our veterans last year that we wanted to bring it back,” said Regional Military Museum Secretary Linda Theriot. “It is long overdue that our community has an event honoring these heroes.”

The Vietnam Era Veteran Appreciation Day will feature an open house from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with a Welcome Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. There will also be burgers, refreshments, informational booths, and museum tours following the ceremony.

Photos from the Vietnam Era Veteran Appreciation Day 2023:

The Welcome Ceremony will feature guest speaker Major General Hunt Downer.

Major General Downer graduated in 1968 from Nicholls State University with a BS in Agriculture, and then went on to earn his Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola School of Law in 1972. Three years later, he was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives, ultimately serving seven terms across 28 years as a member of the House for District 52. He went on to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore of the House from 1988 to 1992 and as Speaker of the House from 1996 to 2000.

Major General Downer served as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) from 2004-2008. Additionally, he welcomed the position of Legislative Affairs Liason from 2006-2008.

Downer is a proud United States Military veteran, beginning his service with 3.5 years in the U.S. Army Reserve before earning a direct commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Corps of Engineers. He later joined the Louisiana Army National Guard, receiving a commission as a First Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He rounded out his military service as an Assistant Adjutant General with the Louisiana National Guard, retiring in 2010 with more than 30 service awards to his name.

Major General Downer is now a proud partner of Waitz & Downer, where he serves as a trial and litigation attorney who specializes in plaintiff work and possesses experience in representing state and local agencies including first responders, as well as individuals in the oil, gas, and seafood industries.

To attend this event, please RSVP by calling (985) 873-8200. Visit the Regional Military Museum Facebook for more information.