The Roman Robichaux Foundation to host Pickleball Tournament to raise scholarship funds

The Roman Robichaux Foundation will host a Pickleball Tournament as their first event of 2024 to raise money for a middle/high school scholarship. Read more about Roman Robichaux’s story and the local foundation here.

“We are so excited for our first event,” reads a post from the Simone Robichaux, Roman’s mother and one of the founders of the foundation. “Our goal is to raise money for the Roman Robichaux Foundation Scholarship to honor middle and high school students who exude virtues in their daily lives. Thank you for the support.”

The Pickleball Tournament will take place at the Lockport Recreation Center at 5610 LA-1 beginning at 8:30 a.m. on January 20th, 2024. Registration is $35 per player, and interested players can register here. Registration closes on January 18, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Players will also be able to enjoy king cake tasting from 14 different bakeries after play!

For more information about the Roman Robichaux Foundation, please visit their website.