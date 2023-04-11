The Rotary Club of Downtown Houma presents new upcoming fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Downtown Houma is excited to present “Imagine Draggin’ Love Everywhere,” a fundraiser Drag Show with a twist on Bingo! The event will take place Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Aphrodite Hall, 212 Venture Boulevard in Houma.

Come enjoy three Drag Queens perform three comedic performances each alongside Bingo games and door prizes in-between performances. As said in the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma’s official statement, “Rotary is a global network that strives to build a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. Rotary values diversity and celebrates the contributions of people of all backgrounds, regardless of their age, ethnicity, race, color, abilities, religion, socioeconomic status, culture, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Feel welcomed as you are, come laugh with us as we raise money to support Diversity, Equity, inclusion and just Simple Belonging in our community and around the world.”

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the event will run from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. General admission tickets may be purchased for $20, or attendees may reserve a table for eight for $200. Please visit purchase tickets here. Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, please visit The Rotary Club of Downtown Houma’s Facebook or call (985) 868-4003.