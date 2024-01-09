The Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport, & RV Show will return to Houma this February

The highly anticipated Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show will return to the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma this February!

Community members are invited to come enjoy one of the biggest 3-Day Boat and RV Sales event on the Gulf Coast! The entire Civic Center will be packed with over 100,000 square feet of top-notch equipment and products, including the latest boats, RVs, guides, fishing tackle, fishing rods, outdoor apparel, campground information, resort information, boat lifts, and more.

Some highlights of the event will include:

Brand new 2020 model campers of all types, including travel trailers, motor homes, fifth wheels, pop ups, toy haulers, and more

The world’s largest mobile aquarium– fishermen can watch through the glass walls of the 5000 gallon, 42-foot-long Bass Tub and see how lures work and watch bass strike them. Clinics will be given daily by a nationally recognized fishing expert.

Test your fishing skills and catch your dinner at the famous Fish-O-Rama, an indoor pond stocked with Rainbow Trout. Fishing rod and bait are provided.

Whitetail Kings Collection– Experience a stunning collection of sixteen of the biggest Whitetail Deer ever on display.

Friday is family day! All children 12 and under will get to go Rainbow Trout Fishing once for FREE at the Fish-O-Rama Rainbow Trout Pond.

Adult tickets are $10, cash or card. Kids ages 15 and under may enter for free. The hours of the Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport, & RV Show are below:

Friday, February 23, 2024: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2024: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 25, 2024: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For exhibitor information, please click here. For information about the brands on show, please click here. Further information about the upcoming show can be found on the Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport, & RV website.