The Super Cooper 5k returns for 18th year this Saturday

Come out Saturday, March 23, 2024 and participate in the 18th annual Super Cooper 5k in support of the local Cooper Life Fund. 100% of all proceeds raised from the Super Cooper 5k will be donated directly to families with children suffering illnesses in the Terrebonne General Health System NICU.

The Cooper Life Fund was started 18 years ago when local parents Ashley and John Fontenot’s second born son, Cooper, was admitted to the NICU with a congenital heart defect hours after his birth. “We felt so helpless as parents watching our child go through this,” said his father John Fontenot in January 2023. “All we could do was hope and pray.” Cooper began to recover and came through the whole ordeal stronger than ever, earning the nickname “Super Cooper.”

“We were extremely blessed that Cooper made it through this, but our time in the NICU showed us just how many other families are going through the same situation,” Fontenot continued. “It was clear many did not have the same support system we were fortunate enough to have. We knew firsthand that the world does not stop turning when your child is in the hospital and we wanted to give back– That’s when the Cooper Life Fund and the Super Cooper 5k were born.” Over the past 18 years, the Cooper Life Fund has raised over $220K for over 3,600 families with children in the Terrebonne General Health System NICU. During their 2023 event, The Cooper Life Fund raised $17K for those in need.

The 2024 Super Cooper 5k will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024 starting at 117 Prevost Drive in Houma. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m, the one mile run/walk begins at 8:00 a.m, and the 5k run/walk begin immediately after. Participants can register online at cooperlifefund.org, but day-of walk ups are available. Everyone of all fitness levels are welcome at the event. Further information can be found on the details webpage.

“We are excited to continue the Super Cooper 5k this year and give back to our community,” said Fontenot. “Everyone is welcome to come out and support our cause!” For more information, visit cooperlifefund.org.