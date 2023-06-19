The Terry L. Hunter, III Foundation presents screening of “My Ascension”

The Terry L. Hunter, III Foundation out of Galliano is proud to host Emma Benoit and present a screening of the famous documentary “My Ascension: A Documentary Film and Movement to Spread Hope and Fight Suicide.” The event will take place on Monday, July 24, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Cut Off Youth Center.

“My Ascension” is a film that was created to “inspire and educate audiences, while providing a spark to help individuals and communities save lives by enhancing suicide prevention efforts.” The documentary follows the story of Louisiana native Emma Benoit, and the series of miracles that saved her life following a self-inflicted gunshot at 16-years-old, resulting in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed. The incident moved Benoit to use her painful experience and miraculous recovery to “help others find hope and live.” Benoit has spoken about her story on multiple national platforms, including The Today Show and Dr. Phil.

the 90-minute film screening at Cut Off Youth Center will be followed by a discussion on mental wellness, including speakers Emma Benoit, filmmaker Greg Dicharry, and local mental health advocates. The film screening is sponsored by Edison Chouest Offshore, Lafourche Parish Fire District 3, Southern Thrusters, the Cut Off Youth Center, and Lady of the Sea General Hospital.

This event is free, but registration is required– please reserve your spot here. For more information about the event, please visit the Terry L. Hunter, III Foundation Facebook page or email theth3foundation@yahoo.com.