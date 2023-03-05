The Walt Disney Studios and World War II Special Exhibit coming to National WWII Museum

Organized by The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, California, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II will be on display in The National WWII Museum’s Senator John Alario, Jr. Special Exhibition Hall from March 17, 2023, through September 24, 2023. This family-friendly exhibit explores how one of America’s most beloved entertainment companies helped achieve Allied victory.

Through a collection of over 500 rare historical objects and film clips, this traveling exhibit will showcase collections such as “Films and Print for Training, Propaganda, and Entertainment” and “Insignia and Morale.” Not only does the exhibit include profiles of Disney employees who left their studios to join the Armed Forces, but it also highlights the remarkable American minorities who paved the way for future generations.

The opening reception will be held on March 16, with the reception at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation beginning at 7:30 p.m. The exhibition will be open for viewing following the presentation. Registration is encouraged, but not required, to attend in person or to view the livestreamed presentation.

