There’s a lot happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche! Here’s what’s happening in our area from Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25!

C.A.N. Open Mic Night With a Purpose | Saturday, September 24 | Courthouse Annex, 7856 Main St., Houma | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Hosted by the Community Action Network, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, and Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center, the free family-friendly event will showcase local talent. our local talent. In addition to an engaging afternoon of poetry and music, C.A.N. announced the open mic night will also have local vendors to support local businesses. “This will be an awesome community event and we would love for our community and family members to join us for an afternoon of community fun, relaxation, and good time at our “Open Mic with a Purpose” event,” the organization said.

Downtown Thibodaux Arts Walk | Friday, September 23 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Stroll Downtown Thibodaux while shopping, dining, and enjoying a variety of local artists! The walk is free and open to the public so come out and enjoy extended business hours and local art!

Hurricane Festival | Friday, September 23- Sunday, September 25 | Cut Off Youth Center Bring the family out to Cut Off Youth Center for the Hurricane Festival! Enjoy rides, games, live music, a live auction, and more! There will be a cornhole tournament on Saturday. There will also have craft booths, cajun food, drinks, cold beer, and more. The event is free to enter and free parking, but please be advised that there will be no ice chests allowed on festival grounds.

It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere Fishing Rodeo | Friday, September 23 – Sunday, September 25 | CoCo Marina, Chauvin Come out for the 11th annual fishing rodeo at CoCo Marina in Chauvin. Tickets are $30 and there is a saltwater division, freshwater division, and kids division. For more information, call (985) 226-8894

Good Earth (Part 2) A Gumbo of People and Culture | Saturday, September 24 | Terrebonne Main Library | 10:00 a.m. Join Terrebonne Parish President Gordon E. Dove for a presentation celebrating the history of the people and cultures of Terrebonne Parish in part 2 of the culture series!

Houma Terrebonne Community Band Pop’s Concert | Sunday, September 25 | Regional Military Museum | 2:00 p.m. Come check out Pop’s Concert at your local Regional Military Museum! There is a $10 donation that will be accepted at the door.

Nicholls Family Day 2022 | Saturday, September 24 | Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium | Starts at 11:30 a.m Spend time with your colonel family before Nicholls takes on Jacksonville State at 3:00 p.m. for the first home game of the season! There will be a live band, fun activities from campus departments and organizations, Nicholls merch for sale, a Colonel pep rally, and more!

Terrebonne Parish Safety Expo & Kickoff to National Night Out Against Crime | Saturday, September 24 | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Terrebonne Parish Safety Expo & Kickoff to National Night Out Against Crime is sponsored by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. There will be displays by law enforcement, fire, medical partners, and others present. Come learn about neighborhood and community watch programs, safety information, family photo opportunities, and a child care seat check from 9:00 a.m. to noon. VFW Post 4752 Houma will be there with children’s coloring/activity books and flags, along with important information for Veterans.

Know of something happening this weekend that you don’t see here? Let us know! heidi@rushing-media.com