Thibodaux Blood Center to host First Responders For Life donation event

The Blood Center in Thibodaux is hosting a First Responders For Life donation event, encouraging first responders and members of the community to roll up their sleeves to help save lives. The two part donation drive will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, October 13, from 2 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 14, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The blood drive will be held at the Blood Center, located at 1107 Audubon Ave, Ste B. Blood donors will receive a First Responders for Life water bottle for their contribution. Donors can schedule an appointment online here. Walk-ins will be accepted. For more information, contact the Blood Center at (985) 447-1774.