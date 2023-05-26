Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce announces GROW: A Women’s Conference

As stated on their website: ”The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its newest event: GROW – A Women’s Conference. GROW, while its acronym stands for Generating Real Opportunities for Women, also symbolizes the mission of the upcoming conference.’

Growth can be seen and measured in many different ways. Whether it be personal growth or professional growth, each conference participant will be able to explore new pathways, so they can continue to grow. The Chamber is working diligently to curate a day of presentations and discussions related to the challenges and opportunities that women in business face. The conference will include speakers like D.D. Breaux, Amanda Gianelloni, and more. Additionally, the conference will create networking opportunities outside of the sessions, including professional headshots, the ability to shop from local vendors, and the chance to mingle with fellow women in business.”

GROW Women’s Conference will take place on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m at the Wellness Center of Thibodaux Regional Health System, 5th Floor. Price of admission is $100 for Chamber members and $125 for non members. For sponsorship or vendor information, please click here. To register for the upcoming event, please click here. For more information, visit the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.