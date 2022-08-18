Thibodaux Chick-fil-A to host stuffed animal sleepover

Chick-fil-A in Thibodaux invites you to dress your little one up in their jammies for an adventure with their furry friend! The restaurant will host a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on Friday, August 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids will enjoy a fun-filled night of activities and sweet treats, including story-time with the Chick-fil-A cow, milk and cookies, and crafts. Following the event, the kids will tuck their stuffed animals for a slumber party.

Families can return the next morning for breakfast to pick up their stuffed animal, and hear all about their slumber party adventures! The Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be held at Chick-fil-A Thibodaux, located at 316 North Canal Blvd.

For more information, contact Chick-fil-A Thibodaux at (985) 645-6436 or visit them on Facebook.