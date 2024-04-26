Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair to return this May, marking the Department’s recent 150th anniversary

The beloved Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair will return this May 2-5, 2024 to 1101 Tiger Drive, bigger and better than ever in celebration of the Volunteer Fire Department’s 150th anniversary.

“In 1883, the first Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair was held, raising almost $250 for the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, the only fire department in the parish. Since its inception, Thibodaux’s Fire Department has depended upon the money raised at the Firemen’s Fair for a significant portion of its annual budget. It’s because of this great event that the volunteer fire department can maintain its operations across the parish,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair website.

“Today, more than 130 years later, the fair and its accompanying parade has grown into a favorite event for families across south Louisiana, attracting more than 50,000 people each year and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the local fire department. So slide on down to Thibodaux and become a part of the tradition that is spreading like wildfire. Our hardworking firefighters will thank you for it,” continues the statement.

2024’s Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair promises to bring even more fun to the community, as it marks the Volunteer Fire Department’s recent 150th anniversary. The fair will include fair rides, food, drinks, a 5K Run/Walk, the Firemen’s Parade, an auction, and a $15,000 raffle. The 2024 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair Grand Marshal is Mr. Grady Gaubert, President of Gaubert Oil Co. Inc.

THURSDAY, MAY 2, 2024

5:00 PM – Fair Opening Ceremony

Fair Opening Ceremony 5:00 – 5:30 PM – Andrea Rhodes, National Anthem

Andrea Rhodes, National Anthem 5:30 – 7:30 PM – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition 8:00 – 10:30 PM – Kings of Neon

Kings of Neon 11:00 PM – Fair Closes

Fair Closes 5:30 – 11:00 PM – Pay-One-Price Rides $25

FRIDAY, MAY 3, 2024

5:00 PM – Fair Opens

Fair Opens 5:00 – 7:30 PM – Thomas Cain

Thomas Cain 6:00 – 8:00 PM – 5k & Fun Run Registration and Check-In

5k & Fun Run Registration and Check-In 8:00 – 10:00 PM – Joe Haydel

Joe Haydel 10:30 PM – 12:00 AM – Travis Denning

Travis Denning 12:30 AM – Fair Closes

Fair Closes 5:00 – 11:00 PM – Pay-One-Price Rides $25

SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2024

7:30 AM – Fun Run Begins

– Fun Run Begins 8:00 AM – 5k Begins

– 5k Begins 11:00 AM – Fair Opens

Fair Opens 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM – Bang Bang

– 12:30 PM – Bang Bang 1:00 – 3:00 PM – PBR Plus

– PBR Plus 3:30 – 5:30 PM – Electric Ramble

– Electric Ramble 6:00 – 8:00 PM – Krossfyre

– Krossfyre 6:00 PM – Auction Begins

– Auction Begins 8:30 – 10:00 PM – Zizzi

– Zizzi 10:30 PM – 12:20 AM – Fair Closes

– Fair Closes 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Pay-One-Price Rides $25

SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2024

11:00 AM – Fair Opens, Firemen’s Parade

– Fair Opens, Firemen’s Parade 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM – Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco Directly After Parade – Firemen’s Auction

– Firemen’s Auction 2:00 – 4:00 PM – Don Rich

– Don Rich 4:30 – 6:30 PM – Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band

– Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band 7:00 – 9:00 PM – Junior Lacrosse & Sumtin’ Sneaky

– Junior Lacrosse & Sumtin’ Sneaky Close of Fair – $15,000 Raffle

– $15,000 Raffle 9:00 PM – Fair Closes

For further information, please visit the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair Facebook or website.