Thibodaux High presents ‘Rock of Ages’

Thibodaux High School is proud to present their spring production of the famous juke-box musical ‘Rock of Ages,’ which will open to the public on Friday, March 24. The musical features songs by 80’s icons such as Bon Jovi, Journey, Styx, Pat Benetar, Twisted Sister, and more.

“This is a really fun and entertaining musical to perform,” said Chloe Zeringue, a senior who will be playing the role of Anita Bath. “Everyone in the audience knows the songs and sings along– it is lots of fun!” Zeringue has been involved in theater at Thibodaux High School since she was a freshman. “We have been practicing almost everyday since January and it has been very hectic,” said freshman Cullen Murillo, who will be playing the role of Drew Boley. “There is still work to be done but I know it will be a show worth seeing.”

Director Wade Rodrigue, who also teaches English and Theater at Thibodaux High School, is very proud of all the hard work his students have invested over the last few months. “This is the second time in the past few years that we have put this show on, but this time has been a whole different experience because we can perform properly in the auditorium again,” said Rodrigue. “The kids have accomplished so much and I can’t wait to see them bring the show to life.”

Thibodaux High School’s ‘Rock of Ages’ will open on Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m., with additional shows on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for all ages. For more information, please contact Thibodaux High School at (985) 447-4071.