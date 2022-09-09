Thibodaux Main Street announces impressive fall event line up

Social media report of tiger on the loose in Houma? HPD says no confirmed sightingSeptember 9, 2022
Anne BabinSeptember 9, 2022
Thibodaux Main Street announced a stellar line up of community events coming this fall! From community clean up events to spooky trick-or-treating with local businesses, Thibodaux Main Street has a list of events you don’t want to miss!
- September 17: Community Clean Up Day, from 8 a.m. – till- Come out and help beautify Downtown Thibodaux in time for all of the Fall events. Volunteers can sign up here.
- September 23: Fall Arts Walk, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.- TheArts Walk invites you to stroll through Downtown Thibodaux while shopping, dining, and enjoying the talents of a variety of local artists. Artist registration can be completed here. Information of sponsorship opportunities are available here.
- October 28: Monsters on Main, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Thibodaux Main Street invites you to bring your little ghost and ghouls to Downtown Thibodaux for trick-or-treating with local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be completed here.
- November 11 : Big Boy’s Main Street Cook Off, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. – One of the biggest cook-offs of the year will return with over 30 teams, and live music by Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous. Enjoy a day of live entertainment and samples of Louisiana-inspired dishes. Team registration and sponsorship opportunities can be completed online.
- November 12 : Thibodeauxville Fall Festival, from 8:30 to 5 p.m. – Join the Thibodeaux Chamber of Commerce for the 30th annual festival featuring arts, crafts, food, a car show, three stages of live music, and the World Famous Duck Race.
- November 26 : Small Business Saturday -Kick off your holiday shopping in Downtown Thibodaux to support small businesses.
For more information on the upcoming events, follow Thibodaux Main Street online or call (985) 413-9886.