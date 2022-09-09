Thibodaux Main Street announces impressive fall event line up

Thibodaux Main Street announced a stellar line up of community events coming this fall! From community clean up events to spooky trick-or-treating with local businesses, Thibodaux Main Street has a list of events you don’t want to miss!

September 17: Community Clean Up Day, from 8 a.m. – till- Come out and help beautify Downtown Thibodaux in time for all of the Fall events. Volunteers can sign up here.

September 23: Fall Arts Walk, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.- TheArts Walk invites you to stroll through Downtown Thibodaux while shopping, dining, and enjoying the talents of a variety of local artists. Artist registration can be completed here. Information of sponsorship opportunities are available here.

October 28: Monsters on Main, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Thibodaux Main Street invites you to bring your little ghost and ghouls to Downtown Thibodaux for trick-or-treating with local businesses. The event is free and open to the public. Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be completed here.

November 11 : Big Boy's Main Street Cook Off, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. – One of the biggest cook-offs of the year will return with over 30 teams, and live music by Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous. Enjoy a day of live entertainment and samples of Louisiana-inspired dishes. Team registration and sponsorship opportunities can be completed online.

November 12 : Thibodeauxville Fall Festival, from 8:30 to 5 p.m. – Join the Thibodeaux Chamber of Commerce for the 30th annual festival featuring arts, crafts, food, a car show, three stages of live music, and the World Famous Duck Race.

November 26 : Small Business Saturday -Kick off your holiday shopping in Downtown Thibodaux to support small businesses.

For more information on the upcoming events, follow Thibodaux Main Street online or call (985) 413-9886.