Thibodaux Main Street announces September events

Thibodaux Main Street is excited to announce a stellar line up of community events coming this fall! From a community clean up event, to an arts walk, Thibodaux Main Street has events you don’t want to miss this month.

September 17 – Clean Up Day: Come out and help beautify Downtown Thibodaux in time for fall events. Volunteers can sign up here.

September 23 – Fall Arts Walk: The Fall Art Walk invites you to stroll through Downtown Thibodaux while shopping, dining, and enjoying the talents of a variety of local artists. Artist registration can be completed here .

For more information about September’s upcoming events, contact Thibodaux Main Street at (985) 413-9886