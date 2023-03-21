Thibodaux Main Street gives Spring Arts Walk artist sneak peek!

Thibodaux Main Street will host the Spring Arts Walk in Downtown Thibodaux this Friday, March 24, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The family friendly event is free and open to the public. Those in attendance will stroll through downtown Thibodaux viewing the works of a variety of talented local artists, shopping, and dining!

“We’re excited to welcome 30 talented artists to the Spring Arts Walk – the most we’ve ever had for this event! Arts Walk is the perfect opportunity to explore downtown and discover the small businesses you may not have visited before all while enjoying the talents of a variety of local artists,” Danielle Stein, executive director of Thibodaux Main Street Inc. The Spring Arts Walk will feature all forms of art including photography, fiber art, handmade jewelry, paintings, pottery, authors, watercolor, ceramics, sculpting, performing arts, and more! Thibodaux Main Street shared some of the artists who will participate in the show giving a glimpse of the talent you’ll see in Downtown Thibodaux!