Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. announces 2024 Spring Arts Walk Participating Artists and Businesses

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is excited to announce the artists and businesses that will be participating in the 2024 Spring Arts Walk in Downtown Thibodaux! Residents are invited to come to Thibodaux on Friday, March 22, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and stroll the streets, viewing the works of a variety of talented local artists, shopping, and dining.

The Spring Arts Walk will feature a variety of unique art from local artists, including but not limited to photography, fiber art, handmade jewelry, paintings, pottery, authors, watercolor, ceramics, sculpting, performing arts, and more. Take your family on a FREE on a cultural journey at Arts Walk!