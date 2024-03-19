Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. announces 2024 Spring Arts Walk Participating Artists and Businesses

TPSO search for missing teenMarch 19, 2024
Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is excited to announce the artists and businesses that will be participating in the 2024 Spring Arts Walk in Downtown Thibodaux! Residents are invited to come to Thibodaux on Friday, March 22, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and stroll the streets, viewing the works of a variety of talented local artists, shopping, and dining.
The Spring Arts Walk will feature a variety of unique art from local artists, including but not limited to photography, fiber art, handmade jewelry, paintings, pottery, authors, watercolor, ceramics, sculpting, performing arts, and more. Take your family on a FREE on a cultural journey at Arts Walk!
For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.’s Facebook page. Those participating in the 2024 Arts Walk are as follows:
BUSINESSES:
- GG’s Children’s Boutique
- Sugar Boutique
- Lafourche Vitality
- Dugas Law Firm
- Fremin’s Restaurant
- Caillouet Land
- CASA of Lafourche
- Propel Learning
- Gumbo Weather
- The Purple Penguin Art Company
- South Coast Baby Company
- The Willow Cafe
- The Bridal Corner, Inc.
- The Bead Hive
- LUCO Boutique/Jr. & Glenn
- Everlimitless Yoga
- Empowerment Services
- The Esthetic Co.
- Break the Trend Boutique
- Spahr’s Downtown Thibodaux
- Cinclare
- Downtown Nutrition
- The Red Goose Saloon
- Rene’s Bar
ARTISTS:
- The Floral Hive Design Co
- Alvin Batiste
- Margaret Bellelo
- Amanda Hebert Art
- Randy Esteve
- It’s a Southern Thing (Shelby Toups)
- Johnny Authement Art
- Whiskey Wishes Designs (Dea Arabie)
- Weldon’s Workshop (Steven Melancon)
- Canefield Journals (Marcie Melancon)
- Southern Comfort Herbal Remedies (Amber Metrejean)
- Art by Abby Aysen
- The Crochet Corner (Claire Galloway)
- Made by Akira/Kameron Mazarac Art
- Lil Lagniappe Art (Patti Malloy)
- LouisiMANa (Bryant Smith)
- The Adventures of Choppy & T-Boo (Blake Naquin)
- Art by Sheri Long
- Kat & the Crow (Kat Ellis)
- Kaitlin Truxillo
- June’s Garden of Gifts (June Babin)
- Created by Rachel (Rae Landry)
- Perfectly Imperfect (Nicole Dumond)
- Emily Whelchel
- TNH Woodworks (Thomas Becnel)
- Terry Lindsey
- Alexis Braud
- Red Faced (Camille Hitt)
- EmpowerU Students
- Lincoln Kearney
LIVE MUSIC:
- Christian Page (Dugas Law Firm)
- Frankie, Brian Avet, & Aaron Hamilton (West 3rd/St. Louis Streets)
- Brent Melancon & Susan Aysen (West 4th/St. Philip Streets)