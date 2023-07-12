Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. announces date for 2023 Fall Arts Walk

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. has announced the return of their popular Fall Arts Walk on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in Downtown Thibodaux.

“Our Fall Arts Walk is designed to showcase art from a variety of local artists,” explained Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. Danielle Stein. “We set the artists up outside our downtown businesses to help encourage foot traffic around the area. It helps promote the artists as well as the local businesses. It is a great night for people to come shop and enjoy!” There will also be live music, dining opportunities, and extended business hours for everyone to enjoy at this family-friendly event.

Artist registration for this event will open in mid-August. Please note that this is specifically an arts fair, not a crafts fair. Sponsorship opportunities are now available here. Stay tuned to the Times of Houma/Thibodaux and Thibodaux Main Street’s Facebook for more information about this upcoming event!