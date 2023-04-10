Thibodaux Main Street Inc. announces Thibodaux on Tap: Craft Beer Festival

Mark your calendars for an exciting new festival coming this summer! Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. has recently announced their inaugural craft beer festival, Thibodaux on Tap. The event is set to take place Saturday, June 17, 2023 on the corner of West 2nd and St. Philip Street in Thibodaux.

“We want this to be a fun, comfortable event for people to enjoy,” said Downtown Thibodaux Executive Director Danielle Stein. “We are very excited about it!” Participants will be able to purchase a ticket to come sample 2oz tastings of craft beer from distillers across Louisiana. There will also be local food vendors and live music from roughly 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Thibodaux Main Street Inc. will offer four types of tickets for purchase: general admission, VIP, designated driver, and designated driver VIP. Make sure to act quickly– tickets will be limited!

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Thibodaux on Tap will be available soon. Be sure to stay tuned with The Houma Times for further updates about the event. For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc’s Facebook or call (985) 413-9886.