Thibodaux Main Street to host Community Cleanup & Shred Day

It’s time to get together and help keep Downtown Thibodaux beautiful!

The newly-accredited main street will host a Community Cleanup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Participants will gather downtown to touch base and go over some minor rules, and then go about helping to clean up the area.

“We host a local cleanup like this every spring and fall,” explained Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street Danielle Stein. “We will pick up litter, pull weeds, and do some light beautification to keep Downtown Thibodaux clean and welcoming for everyone.”

While Thibodaux Main Street has partnered with organizations such as Thibodaux Garden Club in the past, this year, they will be hosting the event with Louisiana Federal Credit Union to add a special twist: a free community shred day!

Louisiana Federal Credit Union will be set up at Thibodaux’s City Hall from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. during the Community Cleanup so people can shred sensitive documents instead of throwing them away. “It will be set up like a drive through– you drive up, hand them any documents you want, and watch them shred them!” This service will be free to anyone in the community.

Please stay tuned to Thibodaux Main Street’s Facebook page as a registration link for the Community Cleanup, as well as further details, will be available soon.