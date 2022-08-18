Thibodaux pet store celebrates with Grand Opening Event

Petsense is excited to announce it will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, August 19, in Thibodaux after being closed for nearly a year. The pet store will host its highly anticipated Grand Opening, providing Thibodaux pet parents with a sense of normalcy.

Nationally known as “America’s Hometown Pet Store”, Petsense closed its doors following Hurricane Ida in August 2021, the store sustained severe damages which caused the store to close indefinitely. Although the staff at Petsense weren’t able to provide hands-on care for furbabies, the store worked diligently to serve the community while repairs were underway. The store participated in NBC’s Clear the Shelter Program, partnering with local shelters to help pets find their forever homes.

The store released a statement expressing their excitement to welcome back pet-parents and their furry companions. “We’re back and better than ever! We’ve missed you and your fur babies and look forward to seeing you all again.” Petsense offers food, bedding, and toys for dogs, and cats, and supplies for pet fish and birds. Grooming is also available by appointment by contacting Petsense at (985) 492-1255. Petsense Thibodaux is located at 333 W Canal Blvd. For more information, visit the Petsense Thibodaux location on Facebook.