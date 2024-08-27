Thibodaux Playhouse announces cast of upcoming production, The Rocky Horror Show

Houma man arrested in child sex abuse investigationAugust 27, 2024
HOT PATOOTIE! Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. is excited to present the cast of The Rocky Horror Show, which will run October 17-19, 2024 at Rendezvous.
“In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler,” reads a description of the play. “Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named ‘Rocky.’ ”
The Rocky Horror Show is rated R and is an 18+ event. ID’S will be checked at the door. General Admission tickets are $40, which includes admission and a prop bag for the interactive show! Tickets can be purchased here.
The cast of Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc.’s Rocky Horror Show is as follows:
- Dr. Frank-N-Furter – Malcolm Parfait
- Brad Majors – Ray Rodrigue
- Janet Weiss – Teagan Dominique
- Riff Raff – Shay Prosperie
- Magenta – Whitney Hicks-Smith
- Columbia – Rikki Broussard
- Rocky Horror – Quinn Lapeyrouse
- The Criminologist – Melinda Adams
- Dr. Everett V. Scott/Phantom – Wesley Vizier
- Trixie/Phantom – Madison Anderson
- Eddie/Phantom – Mason Clark
- Phantom – Carissa Theriot
- Director – Renée LeBlanc
- Assistant Director – Emma Zeringue
- Stage Manager – Alissa Griffin
- Music Director – Madison Anderson
- Choreographer – Rikki Broussard
Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. (TPI) was founded in 1960 as a non-profit community theatre dedicated to producing quality entertainment for the citizens of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and the surrounding areas. Over its 65-year history, Thibodaux Playhouse has produced hundreds of shows and performed at various venues. For more information, please visit Thibodaux Playhouse’s Facebook page.