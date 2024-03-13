Thibodaux Playhouse announces cast, ticket sales for “SIX: The Musical” Teen Edition

Come watch these talented local performers make #HerStory at the Thibodaux Playhouse’s production of SIX: The Musical, Teen Edition!

“From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse – remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!” reads an official description of the play. “This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.”

SIX is the winner of 23 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Thibodaux Playhouse’s Teen Edition of SIX will bring this iconic story to Lafourche Parish from April 25-28, 2024. Tickets are on sale now, purchase yours here

The cast of SIX: The Musical Teen Edition is as follows: